Arctic blast ends New York snow drought

January 17, 2024 07:03 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - New York

Millions of Americans awoke on January 16 to snow, freezing rain, and frigid temperatures as an Arctic blast gripped much of the United States, ending a nearly two-year “snow drought” in New York City and putting much of the West into a deep freeze.

Record-breaking cold was expected across the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains and Midwest, with wind chills below minus 34 degrees Celsius reaching the mid-Mississippi Valley in the morning. The lowest temperature in the country on Tuesday morning was -38 C in the small Colorado town of Briggsdale.

In New York City, which had not received more than 2.5 cm of snow in almost two years, residents woke up to see a winter wonderland outside their windows.

Manhattan’s Central Park was covered by 3.6 cm as of Tuesday morning, ending a “snow drought” of 701 days without more than a dusting.

“The streak has ended!” the National Weather Service’s New York office posted on Facebook.