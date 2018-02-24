International

Ancient necropolis, replete with statues and sarcophagi, discovered in Egypt

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Antiquities Ministry on August 15, 2017 shows a sarcophagus which was in one of three tombs that were discovered at cemetery dating back about 2,000 years in the al-Kamin al-Sahrawi area in Minya province, south of Cairo. Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry on February 24, 2018 announced the discovery of an ancient necropolis near the Nile Valley city of Minya.

Found near the Nile Valley city of Minya, south of Cairo, the site is said to date back to the Pharaonic Late Period and the Ptolemaic era.

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry has announced the discovery of an ancient necropolis near the Nile Valley city of Minya, south of Cairo.

The Ministry said on Saturday that the large cemetery is located north of Tuna al-Gabal area, a vast archaeological site on the edge of the western desert. It includes several burial shafts and hosts more than 1,000 statues and some 40 sarcophagi as well as other artefacts.

‘Beginning of a new discovery’

Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said the necropolis is host to members of different families and is believed to date back to the Pharaonic Late Period and the Ptolemaic era.

“We will need at least five years to work on the necropolis,” he said. “This is only the beginning of a new discovery.”

Excavation work in the area started late 2017.

