International

Apple to close all its stores outside China

Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said. Mr. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the company has just reopened its retail stores.

Apple’s online store would remain open but office staff outside China would be working remotely if possible, Mr. Cook added. The California-based firm has about 500 stores in 24 countries. Despite the closures, Mr. Cook said hourly workers would continue to be paid as normal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 9:45:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/apple-to-close-all-its-stores-outside-china/article31070452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY