Apple to close all its scores outside China

Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said. Mr. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the company has just reopened its retail stores.
Apple’s online store would remain open but office staff outside China would be working remotely if possible, Mr. Cook added. The California-based firm has about 500 stores in 24 countries. Despite the closures, Mr. Cook said hourly workers would continue to be paid as normal.
