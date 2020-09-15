‘Any Iran attack will see 1,000 times greater U.S. response’

Washington

15 September 2020 23:13 IST

Trump issues threat amid reports on alleged Iranian plans

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that any attack by Iran would be met with a response “1,000 times greater in magnitude,” after reports that Iran planned to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani surfaced.

A U.S. media report, quoting unnamed officials, said an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa was planned before the presidential election in November. “According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the U.S. in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

Relations between Washington and Tehran have been tense since the Iranian revolution, and have spiralled since Mr. Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018. In January, a U.S. drone strike killed Soleimani in Baghdad.

Iran on Monday dismissed the report of an assassination plot as “baseless” and part of “repetitive and rotten methods to create an anti-Iranian atmosphere on the international stage”.