Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker PM

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz finalised his name after two rounds of deliberations over the matter

August 12, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will be Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister to see the country through to the next election, the leader of the opposition said on August 12, 2023. File

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will be Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister to see the country through to the next election, the leader of the opposition said on August 12, 2023. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was on Saturday picked as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister to govern the cash-strapped country and oversee general elections later this year.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz finalised his name after two rounds of deliberations over the matter.

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will lead a caretaker government until a new election later this year.

Prime Minister Sharif recommended the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, three days before the mandated term, therefore, according to the Constitution, the next general elections will be held in 90 days.

The polls are expected to be delayed for a couple of months as new census results have been approved by the outgoing government, which makes it a constitutional obligation to carry out delimitation before elections.

