Anura expects to secure a ‘strong presence’ in Sri Lanka’s Parliament

The ruling NPP alliance needs to secure 113 seats in the 225-member House for a simple majority 

Published - November 14, 2024 10:34 pm IST - COLOMBO

Meera Srinivasan
Sri Lanka’s President and National People’s Power (NPP) party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake walks after casting his vote in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on November 14, 2024.

Sri Lanka’s President and National People’s Power (NPP) party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake walks after casting his vote in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on November 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Thursday (November 14, 2024) said he expects his National People’s Power (NPP) alliance to secure a “strong presence” in Parliament to steer the island nation ahead with a “new political culture”.

Addressing the media after casting his vote in the island nation’s general elections, Mr. Dissanayake said the NPP aims to run a government that is accepted by people in the “north, south, east, and west”.  The 55-year-old leftist leader rose to the country’s most powerful office two months ago, winning a crucial presidential election on a plank anti-corruption, promising “change” in political culture. The outcome of Thursday’s (November 14, 2024) parliamentary polls will determine the extent of his government’s influence in the 225-member legislature.

Sri Lanka’s multi-ethnic east reflects challenges facing Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Responding to a journalist’s question on whether the alliance sought a two-thirds majority in the House, Mr. Dissanayake said: “A strong Parliament is sufficient for us.” When his party introduces legislation that will benefit the people of the country, no other party would be able to oppose them, he said, adding that only parties that brought oppressive laws against the people needed two-thirds in the House.

Mr. Dissanayake’s victory in September 2024 followed a dramatic rise in his popularity among Sri Lankans. His vote share soared from a mere 3.16% in the 2019 presidential race to 42.3%. Similarly, the NPP, which is led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP or People’s Liberation Front), must now increase its presence in the legislature from the three seats to 113 for a simple majority.

The two national elections this year assume great significance for Sri Lanka, as the country tries to get past a devastating meltdown that pushed it to bankruptcy in 2022. After a popular citizens’ movement booted out former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the elections offered voters’ their first chance to elect their new President and representatives in Parliament. The Election Commission said the counting of the votes — Sri Lankans vote on the ballot paper — began Thursday evening. Early trends, followed by comprehensive all-island results, are expected to be declared over the weekend. According to unofficial reports, the voter turnout was likely under 70%.

