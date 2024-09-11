GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anti-war protesters clash with police outside Australian weapons convention

“We’re protesting to stand up for all those who have been killed by the type of weapons on display at the convention,” Students for Palestine national co-convenor Jasmine Duff said

Published - September 11, 2024 11:51 am IST - MELBOURNE, Australia

AP
Victoria Police clash with anti-war protesters outside a military arms convention in downtown Melbourne, Australia,Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

Victoria Police clash with anti-war protesters outside a military arms convention in downtown Melbourne, Australia,Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Anti-war protesters clashed with police Wednesday (September 11, 2024) outside a military arms convention in the Australian city of Melbourne.

Protesters hurled bottles, rocks and horse manure, a police statement said. Protesters had also sprayed officers with liquid irritants, some of which had been identified as acid, police said.

Police retaliated with pepper spray, flash distraction devices and by foam baton rounds. These rounds are designed to inflict pain without penetrating skin.

At least 24 officers required medical treatment. Police had arrested 33 protesters for offenses including assault, arson and blocking roadways.

“Victoria Police is appalled at the behavior of some of the protesters,” the statement said, referring to the Victoria state force.

Around 1,800 police officers have been deployed to a Melbourne convention center where the Land Forces International Land Defense Exposition is taking place through Friday.

Some of the convention attendees also were assaulted, police said.

Witnesses reported protesters throwing rocks, horse manure and tomatoes at police horses and officers with shields and wearing riot gear. A police officer on horseback was seen striking a protester with a riding crop.

A line of police was also seen forcing protesters away from the convention center.

Police said some protesters had targeted horses, but no animal sustained serious injury.

Roads have been closed and traffic was disrupted by the protesters organized by Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars groups. Organizers hoped up to 25,000 protesters would turn out.

Police estimated 1,200 protesters had surrounded the convention center by noon.

“We’re protesting to stand up for all those who have been killed by the type of weapons on display at the convention,” Students for Palestine national co-convenor Jasmine Duff said in a statement.

“We are going to disrupt the convention using civil disobedience tactics passed down to us by activists in the civil rights movements and the anti-Vietnam war movement,” she added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on protesters to show respect for police.

“People have a right to protest peacefully, but you don’t say you’re opposed to defense equipment by throwing things at police,” Albanese told Seven Network television.

“They’ve got a job to do and our police officers should be respected at all times," Albanese added.

The convention organizer AMDA Foundation said it would not comment on protester activity.

The biennial convention brings together arms industry figures from Australia, the United States, Asia and Europe. The convention was held in 2022 in Brisbane where protests were more subdued.

Top News Today

