Anti-war protester in studio interrupts live Russian news broadcast

Screengrab of a live news broadcast from Russia’s state TV Channel One shows a woman interrupting a bulletin with a sign protesting the war in Ukraine | Photo Credit: Youtube/Popular Politics

March 15, 2022 02:23 IST

An anti-war protester interrupted the main news programme on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter with slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here."

The extraordinary protest took place on day 19 of the war which began when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation.

Channel One said it was undertaking an internal review into the incident, Tass news agency reported.

"Stop the war. No to war," the woman protester could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.

The protester could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report to remove her from the screen.

"Wow, that girl is cool," Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter.

She posted a video of the incident, which quickly racked up nearly 180,000 views.

State TV is the main source of news for many millions of Russians, and closely follows the Kremlin line.