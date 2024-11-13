 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Anti-war’ comedy play riles Bulgarian nationalists

Last week’s premiere of Arms and the Man by renowned Irish-born playwright George Bernard Shaw sparked raucous protests by nationalist groups

Published - November 13, 2024 11:50 am IST - Sofia, Bulgaria

AFP
This picture taken on November 6, 2024, shows Bulgarian artists Kremena Slavcheva (1L), Nencho Kostov (2L) and Eva Tepavicharova (R) performing on stage during the dress rehearsal for the play “Arms and the Man” directed by US actor John Malkovich at the Bulgarian National Theatre in Sofia.

This picture taken on November 6, 2024, shows Bulgarian artists Kremena Slavcheva (1L), Nencho Kostov (2L) and Eva Tepavicharova (R) performing on stage during the dress rehearsal for the play “Arms and the Man” directed by US actor John Malkovich at the Bulgarian National Theatre in Sofia. | Photo Credit: AFP

A 19th-century play directed by U.S. actor John Malkovich has enraged nationalists in Bulgaria who call it an insult to the country — a claim the Hollywood star rejected as stirred up by the far right.

Last week’s premiere of Arms and the Man by renowned Irish-born playwright George Bernard Shaw sparked raucous protests by nationalist groups.

Holding up banners that read “Malkovich go home”, protesters blocked access to the Ivan Vazov National Theatre in the capital Sofia on Thursday before attempting to storm it, accusing the 70-year-old director of ridiculing the country’s history and its citizens.

“This play is a disgrace and must be banned. It makes a mockery of our ancestors who perished for Bulgaria,” shouted 21-year-old student Yoana Ilieva, part of an infuriated crowd. After the play premiered in an almost empty theatre, Malkovich expressed his astonishment over how his production was received.

“It is a quite odd reaction, but it is a strange time in the world — more and more people love to censor things they do not agree with,” he said at a press conference alongside several actors on stage.

The play is a humorous take on the Serbo-Bulgarian conflict in the late 19th century, exploring the absurdity of war while exposing the flaws of heroic adulation and militarism.

It is a “charming, light, kind of anti-war” comedy that he had already staged on Broadway in 1985, Malkovich said. He said he considered that seeking historical accuracy in a play was “frighteningly naive”.

Published - November 13, 2024 11:50 am IST

Related Topics

World / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.