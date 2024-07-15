Anti-terrorism court indicts ex-Pak foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 violence case

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on July 15 charged top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case involving the burning down of a police station during the May 9 violence last year.

Qureshi, 68, who was brought to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi under tight security, has several cases related to May 9 violence, including arson, filed against him at the Shadman police station, Geo News reported.

The court had summoned Qureshi to initiate indictment proceedings against him and ordered him to present witnesses in the next hearing scheduled for July 22.

This indictment came hours before the Pakistani government announced its decision to ban Khan's PTI for its alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

The Lahore police had registered a case against several leaders and activists of the PTI on the charges of attacking and burning down the Shadman police station during the May 9 riots following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by the Rangers in an alleged corruption case.

Besides this case, multiple cases related to the May 9 violence have been lodged against Qureshi in Lahore alone.

Qureshi has been in prison since he and Khan, 71, were sentenced by a Pakistani court to 10 years in jail for violating the Official Secrets Act by making a diplomatic cable public when the PTI founder was in power.

Though the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on June 3 acquitted Khan and Qureshi in the Cipher case, suspending their 10-year sentence, the two remain in jail as they are named in multiple cases in connection with the May 9 violence across Pakistan.

Qureshi was earlier this year indicted in eight more cases related to the May 9 violence.

May 9 riots

The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after 71-year-old Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the 190-million-pound corruption case. He is facing over 200 cases and has been in jail since August last year.

Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations, including the Jinnah House, ISI building in Faisalabad and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, last year on May 9.