Anti-France protests rock Bangladesh

Protesters from the conservative Islami Andolon Bangladesh group carried banners and placards reading: “All Muslims of the world, unite” and “Boycott France.”

Around 10,000 people in Bangladesh rallied in the South Asian nation’s capital on Tuesday to protest France’s President Immanuel Macron and his staunch support of secular laws that deem caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad as protected under freedom of speech.

Muslim politicians, religious scholars and everyday people have condemned such depictions as a form of hate speech and view them as sacrilegious and insulting to Islam.