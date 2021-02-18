Anti-coup hackers target Myanmar government sites

Hackers targeted Myanmar government websites on Thursday to protest against the military coup, as the junta pressed on with its attempts to stymie nationwide opposition with Internet blockades and troop deployments.
The cyberattacks came a day after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country to protest against the generals toppling Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government earlier this month.
A group called Myanmar Hackers disrupted websites including the Central Bank, the Myanmar military’s propaganda page, state-run broadcaster MRTV, the Port Authority, and the Food and Drug Administration.
“We are fighting for justice in Myanmar,” the group said on its Facebook page.
“It is like mass protesting of people in front of government websites.”
State-run newspaper New Light of Myanmar also confirmed that military websites were “under attacks”, with delays on Wednesday.
For a second day, motorists in Yangon blockaded roads with vehicles, leaving their bonnets up and pretending they were broken down to stop security forces from moving around.
