Live

Lebanon explosion LIVE updates: 9 killed as walkie-talkies explode in Hezbollah strongholds

Lebanon’s official news agency reports that home solar energy systems also exploded in several areas of Beirut

Updated - September 18, 2024 09:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gather outside a mobile shop after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, on September 18, 2024.

Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gather outside a mobile shop after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, on September 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A day after the simultaneous explosion of multiple pagers in Beirut, Lebanon, a second wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 in Hezbollah strongholds on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region.

A source close to Hezbollah said walkie-talkies used by its members blew up in its Beirut stronghold, with state media reporting similar blasts in south and east Lebanon.

Also Read | Pager attack on Hezbollah: A low-tech gadget blitz redraws the contours of the Israel-Iran conflict

Three people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the latest attacks, the Lebanese authorities said, with the Health Ministry also describing the devices targeted as walkie-talkies.

Follow our coverage of Lebanon’s pager explosions on September 17, 2024

It came a day after the simultaneous explosion of hundreds of paging devices used by Hezbollah killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others across Lebanon, in an unprecedented attack blamed on Israel.

Also Read | Thousands injured in deadly pager explosions across Lebanon and Syria - Key facts

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib warned the “blatant assault on Lebanon’s sovereignty and security” was a dangerous development that could “signal a wider war”.

The influx of so many casualties all at once overwhelmed hospitals in Hezbollah strongholds.

Follow LIVE updates here:
  • September 18, 2024 21:34
    Nine dead in new wave of Lebanon device blasts: Ministry

    Nine people were killed and over 300 wounded after the walkie-talkies explosion across Lebanon, the Health Ministry said, a day after pagers used by Hezbollah blew up, killing 12 and wounding 2,800.

    “The new wave of walkie-talkie explosions... killed nine people and wounded more than 300,” the Ministry said in a statement.

    - AFP

  • September 18, 2024 21:30
    Solar energy systems explode in several areas of Beirut

    Lebanon’s official news agency reports that home solar energy systems exploded in several areas of Beirut.

    - AP

  • September 18, 2024 21:28
    Explosions witnessed at Beirut funeral for Hezbollah members and a child killed in pager attack

    Lebanon’s Health Ministry says one person was killed and over 100 were wounded on Wednesday by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of country.

    - AP

  • September 18, 2024 21:12
    Exploding devices kill three in east Lebanon: state media

    Lebanon’s state-run media said exploding devices killed three people in the east today, with a medical source saying 15 more were wounded, with similar blasts reported in other Hezbollah strongholds.

    “Three martyrs fell after devices exploded in the town of Sohmor,” the state-run National News Agency said, with a hospital source in the city of Baalbek telling AFP 15 people had been wounded after walkie talkies exploded.

    More than 100 people are also reportedly wounded in the attack.

    - AFP

Published - September 18, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Lebanon / Live news

