Another round of blasts in Lebanon, now walkie-talkies explode in Hezbollah strongholds

Published - September 18, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Beirut, Lebanon

"A number of walkie talkies exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs," the source said, with Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers confirming devices had exploded inside two cars in the area

Agencies

People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon, on September 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah group said walkie-talkies used by group members exploded in its Beirut stronghold on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), with State media reporting similar blasts of pagers and "devices" in east and south Lebanon.

Lebanon pagers explosion: Follow highlights from September 17, 2024

"A number of walkie talkies exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs," the source said, with Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers confirming devices had exploded inside two cars in the area.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said pagers and "devices" had also exploded in Hezbollah strongholds in the east and south, with AFP correspondents also reporting hearing explosions..

Meanwhile, Associated Press journalists said that multiple explosions occurred at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers the day before.

