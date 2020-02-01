Another Republican senator opposes call for additional witnesses at Trump trial

Democratic efforts to introduce new witnesses at United States President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial were dealt a likely fatal blow on Friday when a key Republican senator said she would not support the move.
Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she would vote “no” when the motion to call further witnesses is considered by the Senate later on February 1.
Four Republican votes were needed to allow witnesses to testify, and Ms. Murkowski had been considered one of only a handful of Republicans who might support the motion.
