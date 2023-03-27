ADVERTISEMENT

Another Pakistan court protects ex-PM Imran Khan from arrest

March 27, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

The latest reprieve for Imran Khan comes as a political crisis roils Pakistan, pitting the former cricket star turned Islamist politician against the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif

AP

Protected by a bulletproof barrier, former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a rally in Lahore, Pakistan on March 26, 2023, to pressure the government of Shahbaz Sharif to agree to hold snap elections. | Photo Credit: AP

Another Pakistani court on Monday ruled in defence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, granting him protection from arrest as lawsuits mounted against him. Police have charged the ousted premier with incitement to violence in several cases when his followers clashed with security forces this month.

The latest reprieve for Khan comes as a political crisis roils Pakistan, pitting the former cricket star turned Islamist politician against the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, and spilling into violence in the streets.

Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April. Since then, the 70-year-old opposition leader has had more than 100 legal cases filed against him, including on charges of terrorism, incitement to violence and graft while in office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He has unsuccessfully campaigned for early elections, and has claimed, without providing evidence, that there are numerous plots to assassinate him.

The Islamabad High Court on Monday ruled that Khan cannot be arrested — at least for another week — in seven separate cases over March 18 clashes between his followers and police outside a court in the Pakistani capital where Khan was to appear on graft charges.

Khan's supporters hurled stones at the officers and scuffled with police, who fired tear gas and beat the crowd with batons. Islamabad police have since then arrested nearly 400 Khan supporters over that and other incidents.

Monday's ruling echoed those of a court in the eastern city of Lahore which recently granted multiple bails to the former prime minister. Under Pakistani law, such court decisions shield a suspect from arrest.

Khan has mostly avoided court appearances since last November, when he was wounded in a gun attack at a protest rally in the eastern Punjab province. One of his supporters was killed and 13 were wounded in that attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Pakistan / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US