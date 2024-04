Another Indian student dies in U.S, probe underway: Indian consulate in New York

April 06, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New York

An Indian student in the U.S. state of Ohio has died and police are investigating the case, India's Consulate in New York said on April 5, the latest in a string of tragedies to shock the community in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

The Consulate said that a police investigation into the death is underway, and it continues to remain in touch with the family in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr. Uma Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest,” the consulate said.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a dozen deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the U.S. The alarming rise in the number of attacks has caused concern among the community.

Last month, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Indian-American student freezes to death after being denied entry by a club near Illinois University

Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington, making it the seventh death of an Indian or Indian-American in recent months in the U.S.

The series of attacks on Indians and Indian origin persons/students had prompted the officials of the Indian Embassy in Washington and its consulates at various places to hold a virtual interaction with Indian students from across the U.S., discussing various aspects of student well-being and ways to stay connected with the larger diaspora.

About 150 Indian Student Association office bearers and students from 90 U.S. universities participated in the interaction led by Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan.

It was also attended by the Consul Generals of India in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.