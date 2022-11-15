Annual G20 Summit opens in Indonesia's Bali province

November 15, 2022 08:08 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit

PTI

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The annual G20 Summit opened here on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit.

"Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20org Summit agenda today," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year.

'Recover Together, Recover Stronger' was the theme picked by Indonesia when it took charge last year. But the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February now threatens food and fuel shortages.

The leaders will hold three working sessions— on food and energy security, digital transformations, and health. Modi is expected to participate in all three.

On the sidelines of the summit, Mr. Modi has bilateral meetings scheduled for Wednesday with Indonesian President Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The list declared so far by Delhi does not mention Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom Mr. Modi has not met face to face since the Galwan Valley clash between the troops from both sides in 2020.

There was no mention either of a separate meeting with Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak. But there is a possibility of more bilateral meetings being squeezed into the schedule.

A day ahead of the summit, U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi met for three and a half hours in Bali, striking a conciliatory tone against the backdrop of a strain in their ties over self-ruled Taiwan.

