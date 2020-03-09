Anglophone separatists kill five soldiers, four civilians in west Cameroon: officials

Yaounde

09 March 2020 03:51 IST

Two women gendarmes were killed, two male police officers and four civilians, they added

Anglophone separatists have killed five members of the security forces and four civilians at the weekend in attacks in western Cameroon, local authorities and state television said Sunday.

On Saturday, around 20 gunmen attacked a gendarmerie and a police station in Galim, in a predominantly French-speaking province, officials said.

Two women gendarmes were killed, two male police officers and four civilians, they added.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, in anglophone Northwest province, a homemade bomb injured at least seven people including a soldier who later died, state television said.