International

Anglophone separatists kill five soldiers, four civilians in west Cameroon: officials

Two women gendarmes were killed, two male police officers and four civilians, they added

Anglophone separatists have killed five members of the security forces and four civilians at the weekend in attacks in western Cameroon, local authorities and state television said Sunday.

On Saturday, around 20 gunmen attacked a gendarmerie and a police station in Galim, in a predominantly French-speaking province, officials said.

Two women gendarmes were killed, two male police officers and four civilians, they added.

On Sunday, in anglophone Northwest province, a homemade bomb injured at least seven people including a soldier who later died, state television said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 3:51:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/anglophone-separatists-kill-five-soldiers-four-civilians-in-west-cameroon-officials/article31019452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY