Anglophone separatists kill five soldiers, four civilians in west Cameroon: officials

Anglophone separatists have killed five members of the security forces and four civilians at the weekend in attacks in western Cameroon, local authorities and state television said Sunday.
On Saturday, around 20 gunmen attacked a gendarmerie and a police station in Galim, in a predominantly French-speaking province, officials said.
Two women gendarmes were killed, two male police officers and four civilians, they added.
On Sunday, in anglophone Northwest province, a homemade bomb injured at least seven people including a soldier who later died, state television said.
