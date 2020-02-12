Anglican leader calls his Church ‘deeply racist’

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has called the Church of England “deeply institutionally racist” and apologised for Britain’s treatment of black people and other minorities since Second World War.
Anglican clerics adopted a motion late on Tuesday seeking forgiveness from the so-called Windrush generation that moved to Britain from former Caribbean colonies since 1948.
The mass migration was promoted by the government to help rebuild the U.K. from the ruins of war. Yet none received documents confirming their U.K. citizenship and many were denied basic rights.
“We did not do justice in the past, we do not do justice now, and unless we are decisive in this area in the future, we will still be having this conversation in 20 years’ time,” he said.
