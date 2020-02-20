Angela Merkel slams ‘poison’ of racism after nine killed in shooting

20 February 2020 22:04 IST

Suspect wanted to ‘destroy’ people from two dozen countries

Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the “poison” of racism on Thursday after a shooter with suspected far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a café in the German city of Hanau.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old German Tobias R., was found dead at his home following an hours-long manhunt. The body of his 72-year-old mother was also found at the flat in what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Federal counter-terror prosecutors investigating the case said they saw “a xenophobic motive” behind the shootings, the latest deadly attack blamed on the far right in Germany.

“Racism is a poison, hatred is a poison and this poison exists in our society, and it is already to blame for far too many crimes,” Ms. Merkel said in Berlin.

Among the dead were “several victims of Kurdish origin”, the Kon-Med association of Kurds in Germany said in a statement.

The bloodshed plunged Germany into mourning, and rallies are scheduled in Berlin, Hanau and other cities on Thursday to honour the victims. Relatives and friends of the victims gathered at the Arena bar around midday Thursday, an AFP reporter said, embracing one another in tears.

Killer’s document

In a rambling 24-page document seen by AFP, the alleged gunman wrote that people from over two dozen countries should be “destroyed”.

He also said he had never been with a woman, which he blamed on being “watched” by unspecified secret services.

Ms. Merkel pledged to fight back against “all those who try to divide Germany”.

She cited the murders carried out by the neo-Nazi “NSU” cell between 2000 and 2007 as well as last June's killing of pro-migrant politician Walter Luebcke, and the deadly anti-Semitic attack in Halle in October as examples of the threat posed by the far right.