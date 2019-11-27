International

Angela Merkel defends NATO after it faces criticism

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday put up a spirited defence of NATO after French President Emmanuel Macron’s said said it was suffering from “brain death”, saying Germany has a bigger interest today in ensuring the bloc stays together.

Ms. Merkel said NATO had been a “bulwark for peace and freedom” in the past 70 years. “The preservation of NATO is in our own interest, more than during the Cold War,” Ms. Merkel told Parliament.

