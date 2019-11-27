Angela Merkel defends NATO after it faces criticism

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday put up a spirited defence of NATO after French President Emmanuel Macron’s said said it was suffering from “brain death”, saying Germany has a bigger interest today in ensuring the bloc stays together.
Ms. Merkel said NATO had been a “bulwark for peace and freedom” in the past 70 years. “The preservation of NATO is in our own interest, more than during the Cold War,” Ms. Merkel told Parliament.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.