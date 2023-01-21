HamberMenu
Andrew Tate’s detention extended by Romanian judge for 30 days

Tate was detained in Romania on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking, and rape

January 21, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

In this file photo taken on January 10, 2023, British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (third from right) and his brother Tristan Tate (second from right) arrive handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest for a court hearing on their appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group. A Bucharest court on January 20, 2023, extended the detention of the controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is being investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape, and his brother Tristan by one month, prosecutors said. “At the request of the prosecution, the court has accepted the extension of the detention of the two Tate brothers until February 27,” Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania’s anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP. | Photo Credit: AFP

A judge in Romania has granted a request to extend by another 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who was detained in the country on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking, and rape, an official said Friday.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 4.7 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on December 29, in Bucharest, Romania's capital. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women were arrested and held in the same case.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, told The Associated Press that prosecutors requested the second 30-day extension Thursday to keep all four in detention while the investigation continued. A judge approved the request Friday, she said.

The judge's decision at the Bucharest Tribunal came after all four lost an appeal last week in a Bucharest court against a judge's December 30 ruling to extend their arrests from 24 hours to 30 days.

The Tates are also likely to appeal Friday's extension.

Ioan Gliga, a lawyer for the Tate brothers, said he considered the ruling Friday as “totally unjustified.” “Only an hour ago, the session was closed and the file has 20 volumes,” he said, “I find it very hard to believe that someone has the physical capacity to study the file in such a short time, as only yesterday it reached the tribunal.”

A post on Andrew Tate's Twitter account Thursday read: "I'm in detention as they 'look' for evidence. Evidence they will never find because we are not guilty. They have and will continue to ignore and throw away any and all testimony or hard evidence (that) we are innocent."

“My case isn't about the truth. This is about Politics," the post continued.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest last week and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated USD 3.9 million.

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims. Tate also unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.

After the Tates and the two women were arrested in December, DIICOT said in a statement that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in recorded pornographic acts.

