‘Andrew Cuomo harassed multiple women’

A five-month investigation has found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and State laws while creating a “climate of fear” in the workplace, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

“Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former NY State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments,” she said.

Ms. James added that the Democratic Governor’s office had become a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur.”

Ms. James said the Governor and senior staff retaliated against at least one former employee for coming forward with her account.


