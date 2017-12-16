ANC in search of Zuma’s successor

Thousands of delegates from South Africa’s ANC party gathered on Saturday for a five-day meeting to elect their new leader in a divisive race seen as a pivotal moment in the country’s post-apartheid history.

The winner will be well placed to be the next President, but the ANC has lost much popularity since Nelson Mandela led it to power in the euphoric 1994 election that marked the end of white-minority rule.

Soaring unemployment and government corruption have fuelled frustration among millions of poor black South Africans who face dire housing, inadequate education and continuing racial inequality.

President Jacob Zuma, whose reign has been marred by graft scandals, will step down as ANC chief but remain as head of state ahead of general elections in 2019.

The two front-runners for the party leadership are his ex-wife and former African Union Commission head Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a wealthy businessman.

Possibility of split

The battle could split the ANC and the conference looks set to be acrimonious.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe on Saturday said some delegates had been disqualified from voting after multiple legal disputes raged in courts for weeks before the meeting.

As rival delegates danced and sang songs in support of their chosen candidate, Mr. Mantashe said the start of the event had been delayed until 1200 GMT when Mr. Zuma would make the opening address.

Ms. Dlamini-Zuma, 68, headed the African Union commission until earlier this year and is a former interior, foreign affairs and health minister.

But her critics say she would pursue Mr. Zuma’s failing economic and political policies, and would be his proxy to protect him from criminal prosecution over graft allegations.

The couple had four children together before divorcing in 1998.