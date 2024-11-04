ADVERTISEMENT

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard general dies in an autogiro accident, TV says

Published - November 04, 2024 03:35 pm IST - TEHRAN

Iran’s state TV says a Revolutionary Guard commander and his pilot were killed in an autogiro accident during an operation near the Pakistani border

AP

Representative image | Photo Credit: AP

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander and his pilot were killed Monday (November 4, 2024) in an autogiro accident during an operation near the Pakistani border, state TV reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said that Gen. Hamid Mazandarani died during a military operation in the Sirkan border area, located in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

Iran’s supreme leader threatens Israel and U.S. with ’a crushing response’ over Israeli attack

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that the crash occurred during a drill.

An autogiro, resembling a helicopter in rotor design but simpler and smaller, is typically used in Iran for pilot training and border monitoring. It is capable of carrying two people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Iran

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US