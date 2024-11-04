GIFT a SubscriptionGift
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard general dies in an autogiro accident, TV says

Iran’s state TV says a Revolutionary Guard commander and his pilot were killed in an autogiro accident during an operation near the Pakistani border

Published - November 04, 2024 03:35 pm IST - TEHRAN

AP
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: AP

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander and his pilot were killed Monday (November 4, 2024) in an autogiro accident during an operation near the Pakistani border, state TV reported.

The report said that Gen. Hamid Mazandarani died during a military operation in the Sirkan border area, located in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

Iran’s supreme leader threatens Israel and U.S. with ’a crushing response’ over Israeli attack

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that the crash occurred during a drill.

An autogiro, resembling a helicopter in rotor design but simpler and smaller, is typically used in Iran for pilot training and border monitoring. It is capable of carrying two people.

