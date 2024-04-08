An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines plane rips off, forcing the flight to return to Denver

April 08, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Denver

A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver on April 7 morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Boeing 737 landed safely, and the passengers headed to Houston were being put onto another aircraft, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

“We apologise for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate safety for our customers and employees. Our maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft,” the statement reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the second mishap this week for the airline, with a flight from Texas cancelled on April 4 after a report of an engine fire. The Lubbock, Texas, fire department confirmed online a fire in one of the two engines that needed extinguishing.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.

Both planes were Boeing 737-800s, an older model than the 737 Max.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.