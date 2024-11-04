An Emirati night with the emperor of music

After the lights came on and the crowd started to disperse at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island of Abu Dhabi, two things stood out: all were still swaying to the beats of Chaiyya Chaiyya that wrapped up a three-hour musical journey curated by composer A.R. Rahman himself, and a happy sense of nostalgia that pervaded the arena.

Accompanied by full-fledged orchestra Firdaus - an ensemble of women from around the world including war-torn countries in West Asia - and a team of talented singers including Shweta Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Haricharan, and more, the concert on Saturday (November 2) night was both a celebration of peace and a trip down the memory lane for the Indian diaspora in the Emirates.

Starting with his Oscar-winning Jai Ho, the show had everything one could expect from the Mozart of Madras, and more. A soulful rendition of Kun Faya Kun, romance and heartbreak in Munbe Vaa and Kadhal Rojave, and the spirit and celebration of youth in Mustafa Mustafa and Barso Re.

Fan favourite Ms. Gandhi joined Mr. Rahman to raise the bar right at the beginning with Mukkala Mukkabala. Ms. Mohan won the crowd with Kadhal Rojave, originally sung by her mother Sujatha, and followed it up with a string of hits, culminating in the early Malayalam version of rap battle Padakali from Yodha.

While the show did not have any specific proclaimed theme, a subtle undercurrent of individual cultural identity and cultural integration was visible when Mr. Rahman took a moment during the show to tell the crowd that the “biggest identity” was “service to humanity, peace, and love”. Then he went on to sing Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera from Swades, a song for those longing to return to their roots, and also acknowledged migration, with a nod to the critically acclaimed The Goat Life.

Mr. Rahman’s quest to address themes from humanity, as a group and as individuals, through his songs is not new to his fans. The audience was surprised when he called a lady from amidst them on to the stage and asked her to get ready to perform. Celine Dee Matahari, a French-speaking woman born to Indonesian parents in Dubai, sang Chinna Chinna Asai in heavily accented Tamil, to a roaring reception from the predominantly south Indian crowd.

The crowd was in for another surprise when the group started singing Hum Dum Suniyo Re and the big screen showed Vivek Oberoi, still the cool guy whose bike ride in Sathiya - with his headphones on - had made waves.

After an orchestral tribute to “Superman of Tamil Nadu” Rajinikanth, a rap-mashup and countless fan favourites covering the whole spectrum of musical genres, the all-familiar drum beats of Chaiyya Chaiyya that defined an era for Bollywood brought nearly 18,000 people to their feet with their flashlights blinking, bringing an amazing Abu Dhabi night to an end.