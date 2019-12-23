International

One U.S. soldier was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday

Monday’s death brings the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20. There have also been three non-combat deaths this year. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war.

An American service member was killed in action on Monday in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement, without providing further details.

The statement did not identify the U.S. soldier or say where in Afghanistan the service member was killed. It stressed that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, names of service member killed in action are being withheld for 24 hours, until the notification of the family is completed.

Last month, two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that crash, saying they had downed the helicopter, causing many fatalities. The U.S. military dismissed the Taliban claim as false.

