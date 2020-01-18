Amidst a bitter battle for Dhaka’s top post, a curious sideshow

A tide of emotions marks the days in Dhaka as the stage looks set for political rivals to battle it out in the January 30 mayoral election. Candidates are currently in the middle of their campaigns. Amidst the heat of campaigning, a fight over the voting date has turned into a curious sideshow.

The bone of contention here is the fact that the voting day coincides with Saraswati Puja, a Hindu festival dedicated to the goddess of knowledge. This issue found its way into the nation’s judiciary after a lawyer, Ashok Kumar Ghosh, filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking to defer the polls. Dismissal of the petition galvanised a group of students to occupy Shahbagh, a popular rallying point that served as a staging ground for intense demonstrations in 2013, with calls for rescheduling the date.

As these demonstrations progressed, on January 15, a man, later identified as Alif Rusdi Hasan, wanted to drive through the area with his family. When the protesters refused to disperse to give way, Mr. Hasan allegedly pointed his licensed pistol on one of the protesters, leading to a street fight after which he was detained for a brief period. The episode succeeded in bringing more attention to the protests over the polling date.

Seeking deferral

For his part, Mr. Ghosh sought a remedy from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. In the meantime, Atiqul Islam, the mayoral candidate fielded by the ruling Awami League for Dhaka North, backed the protesters and sought a deferral of the election. “No-one should be barred from performing their religious duties. I urge the Election Commission to defer the voting day, if possible,” Mr. Islam said as he rallied for votes. The local mayoral election of Dhaka, one of the world’s most densely populated cities, became doubly interesting after the government split the city into two in 2011, creating two corporations.

The city of Dhaka, which accounts for about one-fifth of the country’s GDP and half of its formal employment, has an important role to play if the country is to achieve the government’s vision of upper-middle income country. But the capital is also considered notoriously unlivable, with residents facing many difficulties in their everyday lives due to inadequate infrastructure, lack of public amenities and severe traffic congestion.

The metropolitan area has been the city’s engine of job creation, drawing unemployed youth from rural areas. However, its role as an economic hub has also led to rapid population growth and brought new challenges to the two Mayors and their teams.

The Mayors were especially criticised for their failure to control mosquitoes after a colossal outbreak of dengue in 2019. The mosquito-borne viral disease has now morphed into a full-year worry for urban residents. In the aftermath of the outbreak, Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon fell from grace and failed to secure an Awami League ticket to this year’s race.

Corruption charges

Amid the election fever sweeping the city, Ishraque Hossain, the mayoral candidate for Dhaka South who is backed by the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, faces his own set of woes as he has been charged by the Anti-Corruption Commission. A Dhaka court will open proceedings against him on February 9 for witnesses to testify in a case that accuses him of hiding his wealth.

Mr. Hossain, son of Sadeque Hossain, the last Mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation, has pleaded not guilty. “There’s no bar to his election campaign. He is allowed to continue his campaign as he did before. And he is allowed to participate in the election,” Md. Alamgir, senior secretary at the Election Commission, said at a media briefing on January 16.

However, the court decision on January 15 came as a huge distraction for his campaign. His legal battle mirrors the difficulties faced in the past by his father on similar corruption charges. A Bangladesh court had sentenced Sadeque Hossain, popularly known as Khoka, to 10 years in jail in 2014. The BNP leader died in New York in November after a long battle with cancer.

As these themes take shape, both the protesters and the candidates are keeping an eye on the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on a possible change in voting date.

For now, the election is slated for January 30 and both parties have ratcheted up door-to-door campaigns. The days ahead promise to be uncertain, with a mix of excitement and anxiety in store.

The author is a journalist based in Dhaka.