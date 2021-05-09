Amid weekend clashes, Israel vows to keep Jerusalem order

Israel vowed on Sunday to restore order in Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinian protesters were wounded in a weekend of clashes with Israeli security forces.

Jerusalem

09 May 2021 21:36 IST

Tunisia calls for UNSC meet on Monday to discuss the crisis

Israel vowed on Sunday to restore order in Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinian protesters were wounded in a weekend of clashes with Israeli security forces, while the Justice Ministry put off a key court ruling on a flashpoint property dispute.

Consecutive nights of violence around the revered Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City has been the worst since 2017, fuelled by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over nearby Palestinian homes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel “would decisively and responsibly impose law and order in Jerusalem”.

Tunisia said it has called for a meeting on Monday of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation.

Some 121 Palestinians were wounded in Saturday’s overnight clashes, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Israeli police said 17 of its officers were wounded.

The previous night more than 220 people, again mostly Palestinians, were hurt as police stormed Al-Aqsa, saying Palestinians had thrown rocks and fireworks at officers.

Four Arab countries that normalised ties with Israel over the past year — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — all condemned Israel’s actions and voiced support for the Palestinians.

On Saturday, thousands of Palestinians packed mosque compound for prayers. But police set up roadblocks to limit access to the Old City and avoid “violent riots” — effectively preventing hundreds from praying.