Amid fears of an "extremely high level of violent protests," the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre has cancelled a Life Certificate Event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, a consular camp, was scheduled to take place on November 17, where Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs could renew essential life certificates. The temple administration issued a statement on Monday (November 11, 2024), saying, "Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests."

The authorities apologised to the community members, stating, "We apologize to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada." "We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public," the temple administration added.

Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre is a spiritual place for all Hindus and like-minded people to gather and participate in Puja, Kirtan, Sewa, and Pravachan. On November 3, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto, witnessed a "violent disruption". The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "deliberate attack" on a Hindu temple in Canada and said that "cowardly attempts to intimidate" Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," PM Modi said on X. The ties between India and Canada took a sharp downturn following Canadian leaders making allegations without providing evidence about an assassination on their soil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.