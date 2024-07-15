Amid present political uncertainty, France celebrates its national day

France celebrated military victories of the past at its annual Bastille Day parade on July 14, while its present political future appeared far from clear.

President Emmanuel Macron inspected French and allied units which took part in France’s World War II liberation 80 years ago. And Paris welcomed the Olympic flame to the city, less than two weeks before it hosted the Summer Games. But behind the pomp — itself in a reduced format while Olympic preparations blocked the traditional Champs Elysees route — France’s tense search for a government appeared to be at a stalemate.

All eyes were on the host, Mr. Macron, who last year cut a more impressive figure, hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they watched France’s military might roll down the Champs Elysees.

There was no international star guest this year, and there were no armoured vehicles as a reduced number of troops marched down the less majestic Avenue Foch.

Government in limbo

This month’s snap elections, called by Mr. Macron to clarify France’s direction after the far-right sent shockwaves through the political establishment by coming first in EU polls, left the country without a parliamentary majority.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is hanging on as caretaker head of government but the centrist has reportedly fallen out with Mr. Macron and is now focusing on his own future, taking charge of his reduced party in parliament.

Other figures are mobilising with an eye on the 2027 presidential race.

With the government in limbo and Mr. Macron barred by the constitution from calling fresh elections for at least 12 months, far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen is eyeing the 2027 campaign with relish.

Meanwhile, a rapidly cobbled-together left-wing alliance, the New Popular Front (NFP), now has the most MPs but no outright majority and no clear candidate for PM.

