Amid ongoing protests by ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party, mobile services remain suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad for third day

The mobile phone services remained suspended in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the third day, continuing on Sunday (October 6, 2024) amid the ongoing unrest due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in the federal capital, Geo News reported.

At other locations, such as Sri Nagar Highway, Zero Point, and Faisal Avenue, containers are in position, and the Faizabad Interchange has partially opened. Meanwhile, Punjab police officers continue to remain stationed at various locations throughout the garrison town, raising the level of security. Road closures made it difficult for the people of Islamabad to commute. In the federal capital, trade and business remained closed as well.

Earlier on Saturday (October 5, 2024), Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that 11 officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and 120 Afghan nationals were among the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters arrested in Islamabad. According to ARY News, Mr. Naqvi said that 564 people were arrested during the crackdown, including 11 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officers who were reportedly involved in the protest.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) has been staging protests against the Government in Islamabad and Lahore. PTI gave a fresh call for nationwide protests on October 1, starting in Islamabad, to ensure the independence of the judiciary.