Amid federal tax probe, Biden backs son Hunter

Washington

18 December 2020 22:41 IST

I have full confidence in him, says the U.S. President-elect

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has expressed full confidence in his son Hunter, a frequent target of Republican attacks, after it was revealed last week that he was under a federal tax investigation.

During his unsuccessful re-election campaign, President Donald Trump launched repeated accusations against Mr. Hunter and said the Bidens were a “corrupt” family and a “criminal enterprise”.

“We have great confidence in our son,” Mr. Biden said, sitting next to his wife Jill, in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on Thursday on CBS. “I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play but... as long as he’s good, we’re good,” Mr. Biden said in his first full remarks on the issue since the tax investigation became public.

Mr. Trump and his allies have regularly assailed Mr. Hunter for his business dealings in Ukraine and China. From 2014 to 2019, while his father was Vice-President, Mr. Hunter, a lawyer and lobbyist, served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.

Mr. Trump has accused Mr. Biden of seeking the removal of Ukraine’s top prosecutor to protect Burisma, and his son, from a corruption investigation.

Mr. Hunter, 50, now an artist based in Los Angeles, has admitted to displaying “poor judgment” in some of his business dealings, but denied any wrongdoing.