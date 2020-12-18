Amid federal tax probe, Biden backs son Hunter

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has expressed full confidence in his son Hunter, a frequent target of Republican attacks, after it was revealed last week that he was under a federal tax investigation.
During his unsuccessful re-election campaign, President Donald Trump launched repeated accusations against Mr. Hunter and said the Bidens were a “corrupt” family and a “criminal enterprise”.
“We have great confidence in our son,” Mr. Biden said, sitting next to his wife Jill, in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on Thursday on CBS. “I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play but... as long as he’s good, we’re good,” Mr. Biden said in his first full remarks on the issue since the tax investigation became public.
Mr. Trump and his allies have regularly assailed Mr. Hunter for his business dealings in Ukraine and China. From 2014 to 2019, while his father was Vice-President, Mr. Hunter, a lawyer and lobbyist, served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.
Mr. Trump has accused Mr. Biden of seeking the removal of Ukraine’s top prosecutor to protect Burisma, and his son, from a corruption investigation.
Mr. Hunter, 50, now an artist based in Los Angeles, has admitted to displaying “poor judgment” in some of his business dealings, but denied any wrongdoing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath