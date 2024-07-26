ADVERTISEMENT

UNESCO tag for Tell Umm Amer heritage site in Gaza

Published - July 26, 2024 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi

This was announced during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee at New Delhi.

PTI

A man walks through remains of St. Hilarion’s monastery in the Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. File | Photo Credit: AP

Amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, the Palestinian heritage site of Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer received the UNESCO tag on July 26 and was simultaneously put on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

The announcement was made during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.

Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine has been inscribed on World Heritage List and List of World Heritage in Danger, it was announced in the plenary meeting of the session.

Various state parties from Lebanon, Turkiye and Kazakhstan welcomed the UNESCO inscription of the heritage site in Palestine.

