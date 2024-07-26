GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UNESCO tag for Tell Umm Amer heritage site in Gaza

This was announced during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee at New Delhi.

Published - July 26, 2024 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A man walks through remains of St. Hilarion’s monastery in the Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. File

A man walks through remains of St. Hilarion’s monastery in the Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. File | Photo Credit: AP

Amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, the Palestinian heritage site of Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer received the UNESCO tag on July 26 and was simultaneously put on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

The announcement was made during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi.

Also Read: Recovered five bodies of hostages from Gaza, says Israeli Army

Saint Hilarion Monastery/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine has been inscribed on World Heritage List and List of World Heritage in Danger, it was announced in the plenary meeting of the session.

Also Read:‘I will not be silent’: Kamala Harris presses Netanyahu over humanitarian situation in Gaza

Various state parties from Lebanon, Turkiye and Kazakhstan welcomed the UNESCO inscription of the heritage site in Palestine.

Related Topics

Palestine / monument and heritage site / archaeology / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.