Amid concerns, Donald Trump may campaign on October 10

09 October 2020 22:38 IST

With tensions building over the President’s diagnosis and questions about his judgment, Mr. Trump said in a Fox News interview that he wants to hold a campaign rally as early as Saturday.

Donald Trump said he hopes to resume campaigning on Saturday after receiving a green light from his doctor, even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to unveil plans to probe the President’s capacity to govern after contracting COVID-19.

With just 26 days until the November 3 election, Washington’s top Democrat took the extraordinary step of proposing a commission to investigate Mr. Trump’s fitness for the job — and whether he needs removal under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment — which she will unveil in a Bill on Friday.

The move came after Mr. Trump spent the day ranting against critics and threw the debate schedule with Democrat Joe Biden into turmoil.

“I think I’m going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to put it together,” he said during an interview with Sean Hannity, adding that it would be “probably in Florida.”

Mr. Trump said that he might hold another rally the following day in Pennsylvania.

Earlier in the day Mr. Trump’s doctor gave him the green light to resume public activities this weekend.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagement at that time,” Dr. Sean Conley said.