American academic declines position as EU’s competition chief economist after political row

July 19, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated July 20, 2023 11:01 am IST - London

An American anti-trust (competition) economist and Yale professor, Fiona Scott Morton, who was named to lead the European Union’s competition regulator, has withdrawn after objections, especially from French President Emmanuel Macron. The objections to Ms. Morton’s candidacy included her nationality and the fact that she has worked for tech giants.

The news is significant because American tech companies like Google, Apple and Amazon have been or are the subject of EU competition investigations and tech policy is a sensitive area in bilateral relations between the U.S. and EU.

In a letter to E.U. competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, Ms. Morton said she was not accepting the role “given the political controversy that has arisen because of the selection of a non-European” for the position.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Brussels, Mr. Macron brought up Europe’s strategic autonomy. He asked if there was a European researcher with the qualifications of the job and said it was a matter of concern if there was not.

The French president had, in April, brought up the principle of “strategic economy” in the context of Europe not getting dragged into a U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan.

Mr. Macron, on Tuesday, also cited the principle of reciprocity and said that American and Chinese laws prevents foreign nationals from being hired to key roles in their administrations.

Ms. Morton previously also worked as an economist for the U.S. Department of Justice.

