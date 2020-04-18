Amazon alert! The virus has breached the rainforest

In a short video, as the camera moves in a hospital, it shows 10 bodies in mortuary bags or under white covers lying on beds in the same room with and 11 patients; and a few bodies are kept on the floor in the corridor next to stretchers with patients. The video of Joao Lucio Hospital, the only medical facility with Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in Manaus, the capital of Amazon State, went viral on Thursday. But the Governor of the State, where 1,700 persons are infected with coronavirus and 124 have died so far, kept quiet. The government had stopped disclosing the occupancy rate of its ICUs last week.

The healthcare system of Amazon is on the verge of collapse as ambulances offload new patients to hospitals every day. Working 18 hours a day, the State’s doctors are stretched beyond their limits. Last year, 549 doctors quit their jobs as they were not being paid. “The government takes three, four, five months to pay salaries. The doctors end up going to work in other cities where they will be paid on time. Now, doctors are needed and we don’t have them,” says José Sobrinho, president of Regional Medical Council.

Though Manaus is now the epicentre of the outbreak, the real tragedy is unfolding in its rainforest where many tribes, some of them uncontacted, are in the danger of contracting the deadly virus. This month, a 15-year-old Yanomami boy fell to COVID-19, confirming the fears that the virus has breached the thick forest. With the world’s attention focused on the virus, illegal miners, loggers and smugglers have invaded the forest, plundering its riches and infecting the tribes with the virus. “Most tribes are vulnerable to this virus. Even common cold can kill them within 24 hours. As forests are being invaded, many people will die before they get any medical assistance. We don’t have resources to save them,” says a doctor from a Manaus hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Biggest State

Amazon is the biggest State in this country spread over 1.57 million sq. km with a population of just 3.4 million. Of 305 tribes in Brazil, most are based in Amazon and neighbouring States. “The general health of most people in isolated tribes is very good. But when an infectious disease from outside reaches them, it is potentially lethal,” says the doctor.

When the Portuguese landed in Brazil in 1500 AD, it was inhabited by millions of indigenous people belonging to hundreds of tribes. A vast majority of them perished as they got infected by diseases such as measles brought by the Europeans, who tried to enslave them for work.

Researchers fear history repeating itself as miners and loggers try to force the tribes to carry out their illegal work. Marcia Oliveira, a well-known academic in the region, fears that several tribes can be “eliminated” as happened in the “Haximu Massacre”, when encroachers slaughtered an entire community in 1993. “There is no doubt that an out-of-control movement of gold miners, loggers and missionaries puts the indigenous peoples at risk of getting the coronavirus and [they could] face a genocide,” says Ms. Oliveira, a professor at the Federal University of Roraima. But even as the State fails to check the movement of gangs, which have become emboldened since the 2019 rise to power of Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly talked of “opening the Amazon for business” and “civilising” the tribes, the indigenous groups are practising self-isolation to protect their communities.

“Keeping away from strangers is the key in their fight against diseases ‘brought by the Whites’. It is their ancestral learning as it has affected them since the colonisation,” says the academic. The tribes may be taking all precautions but it may not be enough as the government fails on two fronts — stopping the Amazon plunderers and strengthening the country’s stressed healthcare system. The fight against coronavirus got a huge setback on Thursday as Mr. Bolsonaro fired Health Minister Luiz Mandetta.

In Dr. Mandetta’s place, the President named Nelson Teich, an oncologist with no experience in public health. Within hours of his appointment, a 2019 video appeared on social media showing Mr. Teich’s views about public health system. “If I have an old person with a chronic disease and a teenager with the same problem, I will spend the same amount of money in their treatment. The teenager will have a lifetime ahead. The elderly person may be at the end of their life. What should be the choice?” Mr. Teich asked in the video shot at a medical congress.

Mr. Bolsonaro’s choice is making Brazil shudder.

(Shobhan Saxena is a journalist based in Sao Paulo)