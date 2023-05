All you need to know about the coronation of King Charles III | In graphics

May 05, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will take place at noon (London time) on Saturday, May 6, at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Source: GraphicNews ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics World / United Kingdom / Commonwealth

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.