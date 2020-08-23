Watch | All about the Israel-UAE Peace Agreement

23 August 2020 11:23 IST

A video on the historic peace agreement signed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates

On August 13, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had reached a peace agreement.

According to the deal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will formally recognise the state of Israel. In return, Israel would halt its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank of Palestine.

The UAE will be the third Arab country and the first in the Gulf region to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

The timing of the agreement is also significant as it gives a major diplomatic victory for President Trump a few months before the U.S election.