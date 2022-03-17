International

Watch | All about Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems

Russia’s military power is known to be significantly well-equipped. In order to counter the Russian military’s attacks, the US and NATO allies are rushing arms shipments to Ukraine. On March 13, US President Joe Biden had approved a $200-million arms package for Ukraine. This includes Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems or MANPADS.

What are MANPADS?

MANPADS are short-range, lightweight and portable surface-to-air missiles. They can be fired by individuals or small groups to destroy aircraft or helicopters. They help shield troops from aerial attacks and are most effective in targeting low-flying aircrafts.

