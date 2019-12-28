International

Algerian President names ex-diplomat as Prime Minister

Abdelaziz Djerad, Algeria’s new Prime Minister

Abdelaziz Djerad, Algeria's new Prime Minister  

Abdelaziz Djerad is also an academic

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday named a university professor and former diplomat as Prime Minister as he builds a new government to handle political unrest and a looming economic challenge.

Abdelaziz Djerad, 65, served in the administration of a previous President in the 1990s, but was sidelined by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was ousted in April after two decades as head of state.

The massive street protest movement that prompted Mr. Bouteflika to step down regarded Mr. Tebboune’s election this month as illegitimate and it seems unlikely to accept any government he appoints.

The protesters rejected any election that took place while the military stayed involved in politics and Bouteflika-era figures retained powerful positions.

