Algeria pardons, releases journalist Ihsane El Kadi

Algeria pardons journalist Ihsane El Kadi, released after imprisonment for foreign funding and criticizing the state

Published - November 01, 2024 03:34 pm IST - Algiers, Algeria

AP
Activists demonstrated outside the Algerian embassy to France to demand the release of Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, in Paris, France on March 30, 2023. File

Activists demonstrated outside the Algerian embassy to France to demand the release of Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, in Paris, France on March 30, 2023. File | Photo Credit: AP

Algeria has pardoned a journalist who emerged as a key voice during the country’s 2019 pro-democracy protests and was later imprisoned for taking foreign funding for his media outlets and threatening state security.

Ihsane El Kadi was released from prison on Thursday (November 1, 2024) evening, along with eight others who were imprisoned after criticising the state. Their release coincided with the 70th anniversary of the start of Algeria’s revolution, a date that authorities have in the past used as an occasion to offer pardons.

Fetta Saddat, one of El Kadi’s lawyers, told The Associated Press that he was released from El Harrah prison after receiving a presidential pardon. He had been serving a sentence for receiving foreign financing for Radio M and Maghreb Emergent, two media projects that were key outlets during the Hirak protests that led to the resignation of octogenarian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019.

He was among 4,000 released on Thursday (November 1, 2024) based on clemency decrees signed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, according to a statement from his office.

“Those released included people imprisoned for low-level crimes and for ‘undermining public order’,” a charge that Algerian authorities have used to target dissidents in the past.

Published - November 01, 2024 03:34 pm IST

