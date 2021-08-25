Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with ‘hostile’ Morocco

Decision based on false pretext: Rabat

Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said on Tuesday that his country has severed diplomatic relations with Morocco due to “hostile actions”, following months of resurgent tensions between the North African rivals.

The countries have long accused one another of backing opposition movements as proxies, with Algeria’s support for separatists in the Western Sahara a particular bone of contention for Morocco.

Their rivalry took a new twist last year when the outgoing U.S. President, Donald Trump, recognised Moroccan sovereignty over the territory — in exchange for Morocco normalising ties with Israel.

“Algeria has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Morocco from today,” Mr. Lamamra said.

“History has shown... Morocco has never stopped carrying out hostile actions against Algeria,” he told a press conference.

In a statement later on August 24, Morocco’s Foreign Ministry said Algiers’ move was “completely unjustified” but “expected given the logic of escalation seen in recent weeks”.

Rabat said the decision was based on “false, even absurd pretexts”.

The rupture followed a review of bilateral relations announced by Algeria last week as it alleged its neighbour was complicit in deadly forest fires that ravaged the country’s north.